News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenian ombudsman to brief international organizations on Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages
17:56, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the Armenian ombudsman's office visited the border villages of Vazashen and Barekamavan of the Tavush region to gather facts about the shelling from the Azerbaijani side.

Secial attention was paid to the fire that broke out in the neighborhood of the village of Barekamavan. According to the villagers, the fire on the pastures spread from the Azerbaijani side, office said in a statement.

During the fact-finding mission, traces of shooting at the school building were revealed which indicates it was a targeted shooting.

A report will be presented to the Armenian and international organizations Based based on the evidence of human rights violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Minister: I will hold negligent commanders strictly accountable
He also stressed that all the three incidents are the consequence of negligence, lack of discipline, misplaced self-confidence and failure to fulfill service obligations...
 Armenia Defense Minister: We contrasted quantity to quality and won
“During the April war, the boys fulfilled their task professionally and with dignity, forcing the adversary to return to the ceasefire conditions..."
 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces receives Kansas delegation
Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan, for his part, stressed that the Armenian Armed forces highly appreciate the cooperation with the U.S...
 Armenia cadet dies at military unit medical facility
His health had drastically deteriorated at the drill ground…
 Armenia soldier found dead at military outpost
An investigation is underway into this incident…
 Soldier wounded in Karabakh
As a result of violation of the rules of weapon usage…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news