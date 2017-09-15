Armenian ombudsman to brief international organizations on Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the Armenian ombudsman's office visited the border villages of Vazashen and Barekamavan of the Tavush region to gather facts about the shelling from the Azerbaijani side.

Secial attention was paid to the fire that broke out in the neighborhood of the village of Barekamavan. According to the villagers, the fire on the pastures spread from the Azerbaijani side, office said in a statement.

During the fact-finding mission, traces of shooting at the school building were revealed which indicates it was a targeted shooting.

A report will be presented to the Armenian and international organizations Based based on the evidence of human rights violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.