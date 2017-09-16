Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,500 shots within one week

STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has remained relatively calm, from September 10 to 16.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire and fired more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and primarily with different-caliber shooting weapons, informed the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue carrying out their military watch with vigilance.