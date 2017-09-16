News
Alexander Lapshin: Let’s hand over Alaska to Azerbaijan
18:25, 16.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin who was jailed in Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh and later pardoned by Ilham Aiyev commented on “recognition” of Karabakh as “Azerbaijani terroritory”.

In his message on Facebook, blogger, who is national of Russia and Israel, said he had been shocked not only by “obscurantism of the early Islamic caliphate, hidden under modern shopping mall, but humiliation of Azerbaijanis asking me to agree to recognize Karabakh as their territory.”

He added that Azerbaijanis have unfortunately turned from cultural national of poets and merchants into nervous and revengeful people convinced that “their future depends on Sasha Lapshin”.

“Do they seriously believe that I can decide anything in your conflict with Armenia and the world?” he wonders. “Today I am so generous to hand over…. Alaska to Azerbaijan!”

Lapshin said he could imagine how much Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko got in exchange for something with help of which Azerbaijan spoiled relations with Armenia and Russia, let alone Israel.

“And this because of a blogger. That's where the money from the Caspian oil is plunging, while the people are begging for $ 100-150 a month,” he wrote.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
