Blogger Lapshin: Azerbaijan only wants to see Armenians dead

Azerbaijan started terror against the Armenians in Sumgait, Baku and Karabakh in 1988 under the Nazi scheme "juden frei", only with respect to Armenians, not Jews, blogger Alexander Lapshin wrote on his Facebook page.

"I'm ashamed to admit that before being imprisoned in Azerbaijan I sincerely believed that the Karabakh conflict was very controversial and should be resolved taking into account respect for the national borders of Azerbaijan. What an idiot I was! Azerbaijan started terror against the Armenians in Sumgait, Baku and Karabakh in 1988 under the Nazi scheme "juden frei", only with respect to Armenians, not Jews. However, 95% of Jews of Azerbaijan fled the country during the same period, as the conflict in Karabakh began," Alexander Lapshin wrote.

He quoted the words of the Baku prosecution that Lapshin used the word "Artsakh" instead of "occupied Karabakh region."

According to Lapshin, this shows that that Azerbaijan which is constantly asserting about tolerance, considered the Armenian name of Karabakh - Artsakh - illegal.

"That is, the Armenian language is outlawed, Armenians are not supposed to speak their native language, they cannot have their own religion," he added.

Lapshin encouraged Armenians, adding that Azerbaijan only wants to see them dead.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and Ukraine—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan. The Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

And a court in Baku sentenced him to three years in prison. But he spent solely nine months in places of detention.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on September 11 signed a decree on pardoning Alexander Lapshin.

On the same day, however, it became known that he had attempted to commit suicide in prison.