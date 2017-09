Iraqi authorities intend to expel 500 wives of the ISIS militants, AFP reported.

At least 509 women and 813 children were detained after liberation of Iraq's second city Mosul.

As it was noted, they were moved to a detention centre in preparation to be deported.

A government official said around 300 of them were Turkish. The Norwegian Refugee Council said the group were mostly from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia and Tajikistan.