PM Karapetyan: Armenia is convenient platform to enter large markets

YEREVAN. – We plan to organize a major economic and investment forum in Armenia, next year in fall.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday said the aforementioned in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

“I’m confident that we will achieve the planned successes earlier by means of expanding the joint work with all parts of Armenians and making [this work] more fundamental and productive, since together we have a huge advantage here,” Karapetyan noted, in particular. “That’s why we plan to organize a major economic and investment forum in Armenia, next year in fall, on whose platforms we will speak about Armenia’s tomorrow, about Armenia’s vision, [and] present the already successful and the ongoing projects as well as the completely new business projects.”

Also, the PM expressed confidence that Armenia is appealing not solely with its market, but as a convenient platform to enter large markets.