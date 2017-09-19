News
Tuesday
September 19
News
Tuesday
September 19
Armenian ambassador: New double taxation agreement with US can be signed
16:26, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – If there is political will, it is possible to resolve the matters related to the signing of a new double taxation agreement between Armenia and the US.

The Ambassador of Armenia to the US, Grigor Hovhannissian, who has arrived in capital city Yerevan together with several members of the US House of Representatives, on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters.

The ambassador expressed optimism toward the signing of the said document. In his words, although this process usually takes a long time, everything can be regulated if there is a respective need and political will.

“This agreement is on the agenda of the government of Armenia; we have discussed it today,” Hovhannissian noted. “The parliamentarians know that this is a long-lasting process, and we agreed that we will continue working with the government to speed it up.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
