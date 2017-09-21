News
Armenia to strengthen cooperation with Madagascar
15:55, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia on Wednesday met with Henry Rabary-Njaka, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, in New York.

Nalbandian expressed confidence that, with joint efforts, new impetus will be given to bilateral relations between the two countries. 

The FMs underscored the organizing of high-level visits, expansion of legal framework, and achieving of closer cooperation within international organizations.

Also, the interlocutors conferred on collaboration within the framework of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the preparations for its summit, which will be convened next year in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

