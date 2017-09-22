Armenia defense minister, US congress members discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Thursday received a delegation comprising several members of the US Congress.

Sargsyan informed these American lawmakers on the ongoing Armenia-US cooperation programs in the defense sector.

At the request of the guests, the defense minister also reflected on the present-day situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the militaristic policy pursued by both Turkey and Azerbaijan, and some other matters of mutual interest.

The Congress members, for their part, briefed the defense minister on the results of their visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and expressed readiness to continue making an effort to further develop Armenian-American state relations and to achieve a pacific and equitable resolution of the Karabakh conflict.