News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister, US congress members discuss cooperation
13:17, 22.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Thursday received a delegation comprising several members of the US Congress.

Sargsyan informed these American lawmakers on the ongoing Armenia-US cooperation programs in the defense sector.

At the request of the guests, the defense minister also reflected on the present-day situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the militaristic policy pursued by both Turkey and Azerbaijan, and some other matters of mutual interest.

The Congress members, for their part, briefed the defense minister on the results of their visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and expressed readiness to continue making an effort to further develop Armenian-American state relations and to achieve a pacific and equitable resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Tillerson: We thank Armenia for your dedication to regional stability
The United States looks forward to many more years of continued friendship…
 Armenia FM meets with State Department officials
The sides discussed development of Armenian-American partnership...
 Trump congratulates Armenia on Independence Day
President Trump said they seek to expand mutually beneficial trade and investments...
 U.S. Representatives of Congress hosted in Armenian Parliament
She highly assessed the U.S. continuous support aimed at the strengthening of the democratic institutes, civil society in Armenia, the implementation of the reforms and economic development…
 Armenian ambassador: New double taxation agreement with US can be signed
If there is a respective need and political will…
 US congressional delegation to visit Armenia
At the initiative of Congresswoman Jackie Speier-Kanchelian…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news