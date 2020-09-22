Armenia, Russia FMs meet in New York

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Thursday met with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, in New York City.

The ministers discussed the course of the implementation of the agreements reached between the presidents of Armenia and Russia, and reflected on Armenian-Russian allied relations as well as the matters that are on the agenda of the ongoing 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

Also, Nalbandian and Lavrov conferred on the schedule for the upcoming high-level mutual visits that are planned.