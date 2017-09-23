News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
USD
477.88
EUR
573.6
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.88
EUR
573.6
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
US demands release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
20:08, 23.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In Azerbaijan, politically-motivated tax-evasion charges and raids continue against independent media, including the Turan news agency, the country’s last independent media company, U.S. ambassador to OSCE David T. Killion said during the 2017 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in Warsaw.

“Independent websites are blocked, such as the Azerbaijani-language version of RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe). Blogger Meyman Huseynov was arrested and abused in detention. Journalist Afgan Mukhtarli reportedly was abducted from Georgia to Azerbaijan,” he said.

“We urge Azerbaijan to cease its harassment of opposition figures, including the incarceration or administrative detention of opposition party members, and the firing of those who attend rallies or support opposition parties via social media. We call for the release of those incarcerated for exercising their freedoms of association and peaceful assembly. We also urge Azerbaijan to improve the environment for civil society, including by amending restrictive NGO legislation, unfreezing bank accounts of NGOs and their leaders, and returning confiscated equipment.”

Killion said that over 145 people are estimated to remain incarcerated on politically motivated charges, including Ilgar Mammadov who remains imprisoned despite a ruling in his favor by the European Court of Human Rights.

“They, too, should be freed expeditiously, without condition,” he emphasized.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku
The main slogan of this demonstration is: “A part of the oil [profits] to every [Azerbaijani] citizen”…
 Armenia MP: Prestigious Western media’s latest scandalous revelations brought Baku to surface
Everyone knew for a long time about the Azerbaijani lobby methods...
 Council of Europe chief calls for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan
“We cannot have political prisoners in Europe...
 RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims
The Baku bureau was raided and closed by Azerbaijani authorities in December 2014 ...
 Director of Azerbaijan’s Turan agency released
Mehman Aliyev has already been released from custody...
 US senator proposes sanctions on Azerbaijan officials
Dick Durbin made this proposal at Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news