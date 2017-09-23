Syrian foreign minister accuses Turkey and Israel of supporting terrorists

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem accused Turkey of aggressive policy against the Syrian people, while Israel of supporting terrorists, RIA Novosti reported.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, the minister said Erdogan maintains its aggressive policy against the Syrian people and continues to live with the illusion that terrorists will help advance “their destructive agenda in Syria and in the regional countries”.

Muallem noted that “Turkey's position contrasts with the positive and constructive role of Russia and Iran.”

Speaking about Israel, the Syrian minister said Israel publicly intervened in the Syrian crisis and provided support to Takfir terrorist group.

“Israel's support for terrorists did not come as a surprise, they share the same interests and goals,” he said.