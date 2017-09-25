News
Iraqi Kurdistan PM speaks about negotiation, peshmerga say they are ready to repel any attack
14:53, 25.09.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Independence of Kurdistan is a process and it will not be declared tomorrow, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani said after casting his ballot in Kurdistan referendum.

“It is not to draw the borders of Kurdistan through this referendum either. These two issues are of great importance for our neighbours and Baghdad to understand. We only want to show the will of our people to the world — that we want to walk towards independence through a serious process and democratic negotiation with Baghdad,” Barzani said.

He added that it is for over 20 years, that the Kruds proved to neighboring countries and to Baghdad, “that we are a factor for peace and stability in the region, and we certainly remain so, as a factor for stability,” Rudaw reported.

In his turn, General Sirvan Barzani said that peshmerga are ready to repel any attack on Iraqi Kurdistan.

“We are ready to repel anyone,” he told RIA Novosti.

The referendum on independence is underway in Iraqi Kurdistan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
