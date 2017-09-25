Iraqi official: We believe in national unity of Iraq

We believe in the national unity of Iraq, Iraqi Deputy Trade Minister Walid Almuswee told Armenian News – NEWS.am, commenting on referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.

"Kurds are our brothers. And we have very serious historical relations with them. But we do not believe in anything, except the unity of Iraq," Walid Almuswee stressed.

People in Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan are voting in an independence referendum. Iraq and many countries of the world categorically opposed the referendum.