Japan PM calls snap election

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called a snap election on Monday as regional tensions remained at fever pitch over North Korea, coupled with Koike's declaration that she would head a new conservative grouping to be called the Hope Party, DW reported.

"I will dissolve the House of Representatives on the 28th of September," said Abe who last month reshuffled his cabinet as ratings rebounded in the wake of cronyism scandals.

The head of Abe's junior coalition partner, Natsuo Yamaguchi, said he understood the election would be held on October 22.

Opposition lawmakers had said there was no need for new elections. A survey last weekend by the Nikkei business daily newspaper indicated that 44 percent of voters intended to vote for Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The main opposition Democratic Party, which held power between 2009 and 2012, drew only 8 percent support. Another 8 percent was attributed to Koike.

A Kyodo news agency survey showed the LDP garnering a far lower 27.7 percent, with 42.2 percent of the electorate undecided.