North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers

US President Donald Trump's latest comments about the Asian country amount to a declaration of war, Independent reported quoting North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong-ho.
"The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country," Foreign Minister said. He added: "In light of the declaration of war by Trump, all options will be on the operations table of the supreme leadership of the [Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea]."
Leaving the UN on Monday, Mr Ri said his country now had "every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country".