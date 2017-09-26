Newspaper: EAEU PMs’ Yerevan meeting promises to be interesting

YEREVAN. – Hraparak (Square) newspaper has learned that the regular meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries will be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan in October, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will also have his “high” participation in it, according to the paper.

“The meeting is interesting not solely in terms of Turkey’s ‘expected membership’ in the EAEU economic zone, [Armenian PM] Karen Karapetyan’s remaining in office in 2018, but with [Armenia’s opposition bloc] Way Out’s arcade of [proposal for Armenia] exiting from the EAEU.

“By the way, the EAEU meetings and Medvedev’s visits to Armenia have a tendency to turn into a ‘fateful’ syndrome for prime minister,” wrote Hraparak.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.