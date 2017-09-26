News
Analyst: Turkey and Iran unlikely to launch military operations in Iraq
20:55, 26.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Turkey and Iran are unlikely to launch military operations in Iraq after holding a referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan, political analyst Karine Gevorgyan told the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent.

“I personally have strong doubts. It was very difficult for the Turks to build trust relations with Masoud Barzani. They are engaged in the economy of Kurdistan and would not like to find themselves off this region. Turkish companies are working there,” Karine Gevorgyan explained.

Asked about the probability of the operation launched by Iran, the political scientist said: “Why should they? It is much more effective to negotiate than to waste energy. Iran is a very pragmatic state, and the leadership of Iran is very pragmatic. Therefore, they can say a lot of things, but they can hardly scatter their resources and rush into an adventure.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
