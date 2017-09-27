Nalbandian: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October

YEREVAN. – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in the first half of October, said Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Responding to the query on the Armenian and Azerbaijani FM’s recent talk in New York City, Nalbandian said it has already been reported that the parties discussed the matter of organizing a meeting at the presidential level, and the schedule of the forthcoming visit by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“We are waiting for the Co-Chairs in Armenia in the first half of October,” noted the FM. “They will make preparations for a meeting of the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan].”

Edward Nalbandian added that other proposals were not discussed.