Sunday
October 01
Turkish nationalists post photo holding automatic weapons before heading to northern Iraq
11:10, 01.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The photograph posted by Deniz Güzelay, vice chairman of the Istanbul chapter of Idealist Hearths—the youth wing of the ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey, has caused quite a stir in Turkish social media. 

Güzelay posted a photograph of several nationalists holding automatic weapons and wrote that 5,000 Turkish nationalists were ready to head to Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, to protect the Iraqi Turkmens, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey.

Several days ago, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli had stated that 5,000 Turkish nationalists stand ready to leave for northern Iraq.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
