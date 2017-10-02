News
Newly appointed US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit region
15:53, 02.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –  Andrew J. Schofer, the new U.S. Co-Chair for the OSCE Minsk Group, will pay his first visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground. While in the region, Mr. Schofer will also join his fellow Minsk Group Co-Chairs for high-level meetings.‎

The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will continue to engage actively with the sides as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. 

Mr. Schofer, as the U.S. Co-Chair, supports the United States' longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
