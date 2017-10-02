OSCE PA special representative accuses Azerbaijan media of distorting his words

Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) Special Representative on the South Caucasus, has issued a statement accusing Azerbaijani media of distorting its words in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” reads the statement of Vigenin.