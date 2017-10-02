News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
OSCE PA special representative accuses Azerbaijan media of distorting his words
17:23, 02.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) Special Representative on the South Caucasus, has issued a statement accusing Azerbaijani media of distorting its words in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” reads the statement of Vigenin.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Newly appointed US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit region
The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict...
 Armenia hopes for Israel's response to an incident with drone supplies to Azerbaijan
Vigen Sargsyan hopes that Israeli side will take relevant measures...
 Barcelona Armenians: Catalans acknowledge that Karabakh’s struggle will serve example to them
Catalonia shows a positive approach toward Artsakh’s right to self-determination…
 European Ombudsman Institute urges Azerbaijani media not to distort facts
Josef Siegele urged Azerbaijani media to correct the wrong articles...
 Turkey MFA: Four Turkish citizens visited Karabakh on their own initiatives
“Turkey acts in close solidarity with its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters...
 OSCE PA representative welcomes plans for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
The Special Representative will report on the regional visit on October 4…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news