News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
560.74
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Dollar loses slight value in Armenia
17:35, 02.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.37/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.04 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.74 (down by AMD 3.83), that of one British pound was AMD 636.08 (down by AMD 3.70), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.26 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 259.13, AMD 19,720.4 and AMD 14,139.79, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia is 73rd in Global Competitiveness Report
Russia is ranked 38th…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also grew in the country…
 Armenia PM: We are prepared to diversify and develop trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan
Karapetyan received a Kazakh delegation, led by the first deputy prime minister of the country…
 Dollar is down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia to take loans next year, too
To cover the state budget deficit…
 Armenia government projects less economic growth than desired for 2018
The program indicator for the economic growth in 2017 is rising, said the finance minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news