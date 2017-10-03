News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Show news feed
Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September
16:41, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 1,922,183 people, from January to September, which is 24 percent more than the same months of the previous year.

In addition, cargo transport at Zvartnots totaled 17,183 tons between January and September 2017, and this is 49.7 percent more than the same period of the year past.

Also, flight departures and arrivals at these two international airports of Armenia have increased by 21 percent, from January and September of the current year, as compared with the same months of last year.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan...
 Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar loses slight value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia is 73rd in Global Competitiveness Report
Russia is ranked 38th…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also grew in the country…
 Armenia PM: We are prepared to diversify and develop trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan
Karapetyan received a Kazakh delegation, led by the first deputy prime minister of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news