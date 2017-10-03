Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September

Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 1,922,183 people, from January to September, which is 24 percent more than the same months of the previous year.

In addition, cargo transport at Zvartnots totaled 17,183 tons between January and September 2017, and this is 49.7 percent more than the same period of the year past.

Also, flight departures and arrivals at these two international airports of Armenia have increased by 21 percent, from January and September of the current year, as compared with the same months of last year.