Trump and Japan's Abe agree to keep pressure on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that pressure should be maintained on North Korea, a senior Japanese government official told reporters, Reuters reported.
The two men also agreed that “dialogue for the purpose of dialogue was meaningless,” the official said.
In recent weeks North Korea has launched two missiles over Japan and conducted its sixth nuclear test, and may be fast advancing toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.