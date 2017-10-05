Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia

Yerevan hosts international jewelry exhibition (PHOTOS)

Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen relations with Russia

Azerbaijan hints at leaving Council of Europe

Kazuo Ishiguro named winner of Nobel Prize in Literature

Armenia PM: New IT development strategy shall be arranged in one month

Armenia to return illegal immigrants, even from Estonia

Armenia Parliament unanimously approves investment promotion agreements with Jordan, UAE

Armenia Parliament ratifies agreement on forming joint military unit with Russia

Armenia citizens deported from Russia for working near Abkhazia border

Yerevan-bound passenger van accident in Russia: One injured in stable condition, other one discharged from hospital

Tourism to be highlighted at Armenia provincial halls

UNHCR expresses gratitude to Armenia for receiving large number of refugees from Syria

Frank Engel: Nobody can tell me Safarov’s release by Hungary had nothing to do with money

ANCA sponsors Washington summit on Middle East Christians

Armenia PM instructs to finish “homework” on combating corruption

MOD: Armenia will have opportunity to oversee targeted use weapons

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, driver dies on the spot

Newspaper: US Congress members’ Armenia visit did not go so smoothly

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Jack Daniels advert flag is mistaken for Islamic State banner in Switzerland

Armenia Parliament new session continues

Turkey minister to attend premiere of Armenian Genocide movie

Yerevan-bound passenger van has accident in Russia, there are injured

Saudi king arrives in Moscow

Trump and Japan's Abe agree to keep pressure on North Korea

Newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group: Meeting with Karabakh President is very productive

Armenia’s Sargsyan receives President of Senate of Czech Republic (PHOTO)

Zakharova does not rule out discussion of Karabakh conflict at meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council

Karabakh president receives US co-chairman of OSCE Minsk Group

Karabakh Defense Minister receives US co-chairman of OSCE Minsk Group

Arrival of EU delegation by Baku-Yerevan charter flight creates stir in Armenia

Iran and Turkey sign 4 agreements to promote cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister: Armenia will be able to repair military equipment for Russia and Belarus

Putin certain that united efforts to defeat ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra will succeed

State Department concerned over anti-LGBT crackdown in Azerbaijan

Turkey MFA urges country’s citizens not to visit Karabakh

Georgia foreign ministry comments on appointment of Armenia ambassador

Putin speaks about relations with Trump

Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia

Armenia FM, CoE Secretary General discuss 2015-2018 action plan

Over 146,000 Armenia citizens visit Georgia in September

Catalonia to declare independence within days

Armenia defense ministry: If we need Russia’s military assistance, we can ask for it

Armenia opposition: We heard no voice from CSTO during incidents on Armenia border

Milan Štěch: Czech Republic did not sell weapons to Azerbaijan

Czech senate president: Armenia and we have common Christian values and common socialist past

Winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry announced

Czech Rep. Senate leader wants Armenia to never see genocide

State Revenue Committee: Armenia tax revenues grew 9.4% during first 9 months of this year

PACE to discuss two reports on Azerbaijan during autumn session

Armenia Parliament debates on agreement regarding mutual protection of investments with UAE

Armenia government to declare martial law, instead of President

Armenia Parliament discusses agreement with Jordan on mutual protection of investments

Newspaper: Sergey Minasyan not to serve as Armenia ambassador in Tbilisi

Secretary Tillerson reports Erdogan has yet to apologize for May 16th Attack

Georgia news website journalist dismisses reports that Georgian police beat Armenian villagers

Armenia to permit other CIS countries’ companies to participate in its public procurement

Tillerson wants Artsakh demining completed as “quickly and thoroughly as possible”

Man wounded in Yerevan shooting dies early morning

It is snowing in Armenia’s Gavar

Azerbaijan news agency reports about country’s army violating ceasefire in Karabakh

Global oil prices falling

Armenia Parliament rejects draft on withdrawal from EAEU

Newspaper: Analyst - New page of Karabakh peace talks is opening

Hurricane Maria death toll rises to 34 in Puerto Rico

Armenia Parliament new session resumes

Turkey to build own space station?

US senator says Azerbaijan was bribing European politicians

New video shows entryway to Las Vegas shooting suspect's hotel room

Cuban Foreign Minister slams US decision to expel Cuban diplomats

Serbia FM accuses world of double standards over Catalonia and Kosovo

Canadian Prime Minister to meet with US President Trump

Train crushes 3 students taking selfies on railway track in India

James Mattis: America’s focus still on finding diplomatic solution to dispute with North Korea

Donald Trump arrives in Puerto Rico

Iran MFA: None of conflicts in Middle East has military solution

More than 650 Azerbaijani women suffer from alcoholism

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

Iraqi parliament votes to halt financial transactions with Kurdistan

US expels 15 Cuban diplomats

Azerbaijani ministry searching for foreigners trapped in mountainous area

Armenia will annul protocols, if Turkey continues blackmail

Yelk Bloc MP: Armenia should be an equal partner in Eurasian Union

Armenian cabinet discusses implementation of Doing Business plan

Wife of Las Vegas massacre victim: He saved my life and lost his

Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership

China woman raped in Armenia

Russia condemns North Korea's violations of UN resolutions

Armenia ruing party: You propose withdrawal from Eurasian Union, but what next ?

Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September

Young Armenian woman drowns in Caspian Sea

President: Armenian people have warm feelings toward Colombia (PHOTOS)

Clergyman: Placing of cross-stone will obstruct Georgia plan to submit Armenian church to UNESCO

Winners of Nobel Prize in Physics announced

2 road accidents occur simultaneously in Yerevan at same place (PHOTOS)

Armenia launches April 2016 War website

Parliament opposition faction: Eurasian integration hampers Armenia’s sovereignty

Trespassers detained on Armenia-Turkey border