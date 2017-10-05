News
Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia
16:41, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.45/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.07 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.90 (up by AMD 0.33), that of one British pound was AMD 631.31 (down by AMD 3.45), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.33 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 258.81, AMD 19,601.18 and AMD 14,028.86, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

