News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
USD
478.45
EUR
562.9
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
562.9
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Las Vegas gunman scouted locations in Boston and Chicago
23:23, 05.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The gunman who massacred dozens in Las Vegas researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

Stephen Paddock's potential targets included the most recent Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, which was held August 3 to August 6 in Grant Park, the officials said.

Paddock went as far as booking a room in a Chicago hotel but did not show up, the officials said.

Police said Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin certain that united efforts to defeat ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra will succeed
And emphasis should be put not on what is a matter of dispute, but on what is common interest...
 Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 58
At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured in Las Vegas Sunday night…
 Trump: Mass shooting attack in Las Vegas is an act of pure evil
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you…
 ISIS claims responsibility for Las Vegas shooting
The Islamic State claims the shooter converted to Islam months ago...
 US warns citizens from traveling to Turkey
We recommend U.S. citizens carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey…
 3 killed, 16 injured in Kabul bomb attack
The victims included two police officers and one civilian and among the wounded persons were 14 civilians and two police…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news