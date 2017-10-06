Armenia President: We can ensure very huge leap in tourism

YEREVAN. – If correctly organized, we can ensure a very huge leap in tourism industry.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday stated the aforesaid at his talk with Victoria Baghdasaryan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Italy.

In his words, tourism sector is very promising.

“Italy is one of those countries that occupies a leading place with the number of tourists per capita,” Sargsyan said, in particular. “If correctly organized, we [Armenia] can ensure a very huge leap here, especially since the number of tourists [in Armenia] has increased by more than 20 percent, this year already.”

Also, the President gave the relevant ministries and agencies several instructions toward full use of the potential in Armenian-Italian economic relations, and development of bilateral cooperation in the promising domains.