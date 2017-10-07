CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says military exercises in Armenia contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation

YEREVAN. – The Search 2017 military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have contributed to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation among the servicemen that took part in them.

Anatoly Sidorov, the CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, stated about the aforementioned at the press conference which was held within the framework of these maneuvers that have completed Saturday in Armenia.

As per the CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, the staff of these drills showed the utmost effort and high professionalism, the command unit managed to resolve several important matters and get a good experience, and the readiness of the military servicemen proves that all the tasks will be fulfilled.

He recalled that all CSTO members are former Soviet Union republics which are now independent countries.

“Shared history and culture unite us,” noted Sidorov. “Finding a common language of communication isn’t difficult for us.” He added that all the participants in these CSTO military exercises are fluent in Russian.