Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty

YEREVAN. – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO ) Collective Security Council adopts the decision on using the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR).

Anatoly Sidorov, the CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, noted the above-said at the press conference in Armenia’s capital city of Armenia. He noted this when asked whether the matter of using the CSTO KSOR is discussed in case of disorder in the CSTO member countries, which include Armenia.

“No use in internal conflicts is envisaged in advance,” he added.

In his words, sometimes there is a view that the CSTO events supposedly curtail the sovereignty of member countries.

“That is not so,” Sidorov noted. “Everything is done collectively by reaching consensus. Decisions are accepted by everyone.”