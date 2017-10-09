Armenia army: CSTO countries are ready to jointly response to challenges and threats (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercises, entitled “Interaction 2017,” kicked off Monday in Armenia (PHOTOS).
At the official opening of these maneuvers, Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, said the country attaches great importance to the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR).
In his words, the probability of new conflicts remains quite high, and the joint resolution of these conflicts seems impossible without the CSTO and the KSOR.
As per Hakobyan, all CSTO member countries’ participation in such military drills bespeaks their readiness to jointly response to challenges and threats.