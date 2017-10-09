News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Show news feed
Armenia army: CSTO countries are ready to jointly response to challenges and threats (PHOTOS)
14:23, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercises, entitled “Interaction 2017,” kicked off Monday in Armenia (PHOTOS).

At the official opening of these maneuvers, Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, said the country attaches great importance to the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR).

In his words, the probability of new conflicts remains quite high, and the joint resolution of these conflicts seems impossible without the CSTO and the KSOR.

As per Hakobyan, all CSTO member countries’  participation in such military drills bespeaks their readiness to jointly response to challenges and threats.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO troops “to clear” Armenia from “terrorists” during military drills
“These are serious, planned drills under the general title Combat Brotherhood 2017...
 Khachaturov: CSTO countries’ leaders have same idea for future of our organization
The Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General noted that a complete cycle is ongoing this year among the Collective Rapid Reaction Force…
 Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty
“Everything is done collectively by reaching consensus,” said the Collective Security Treaty Organization Chief of Joint Staff…
 CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says military exercises in Armenia contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation
The readiness of the servicemen proves that all the tasks will be fulfilled…
 CSTO military exercises conducted in Armenia
About 1,000 servicemen took part, as well as close to 80 military equipments and 15 flying devices were used, in these maneuvers…
 CSTO: Organization’s forces are ready to help Armenia if needed
The Collective Security Treaty Organization chief of joint staff said their forces are foreseen for the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news