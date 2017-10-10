Czech president: И was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said he was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The level of international crimes is growing because of the Islamic terrorism, Zeman said while responding to Armenian delegate’s question about including more information about international crimes into curriculum in Europe.
“I am very open and frank I call it Islamic terrorism, not just terrorism because it is Islamic mainly,” he told PACE delegates, also recalling the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.
Zeman said he was heavily criticized for recognizing Armenian Genocide, something that was also declared by France.