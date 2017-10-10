News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We attach great importance to warm relations with Iran
18:05, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, who is in Iran on an official visit, on Tuesday was received by President Hassan Rouhani.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the warm and friendly relations it has with neighboring Iran,” the PM said, in particular, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “And bilateral cooperation continues to develop in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.”

Rouhani, for his part, expressed a conviction that the Armenian Premier’s visit to Iran will contribute to making Armenian-Iranian friendship relations grow deeper. Also, the Iranian president stressed that he stands ready to assist in the initiatives of the governments of the two countries as well as in the implementation of joint projects.

In addition, the interlocutors underscored the deepening and expanding of cooperation and increasing of trade between Armenia and Iran.

Also, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and President Hassan Rouhani reflected on the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and on several other regional matters.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Iran to collaborate in nanotechnology
They signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in science and technology…
 Armenia PM in Iran, discusses cooperation in energy sector
Karapetyan met with the Iranian ministers of petroleum and energy…
 Armenia PM proposes Iran Armenians to live in 2 “homes”
I am confident that this trilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to increasing trade…
 Armenian PM invites Iran's Vice President to visit Yerevan
Karen Karapetyan thanked the Iranian side for its balanced position over Karabakh issue…
 Armenia PM to head to Iran on official visit
At the invitation of the Iranian first vice president…
 Armenia to extradite 8 convicts to Iran
Armenian Minister of Justice met with Iranian ambassador…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news