Armenia PM: We attach great importance to warm relations with Iran

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, who is in Iran on an official visit, on Tuesday was received by President Hassan Rouhani.
“Armenia attaches great importance to the warm and friendly relations it has with neighboring Iran,” the PM said, in particular, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “And bilateral cooperation continues to develop in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.”
Rouhani, for his part, expressed a conviction that the Armenian Premier’s visit to Iran will contribute to making Armenian-Iranian friendship relations grow deeper. Also, the Iranian president stressed that he stands ready to assist in the initiatives of the governments of the two countries as well as in the implementation of joint projects.
In addition, the interlocutors underscored the deepening and expanding of cooperation and increasing of trade between Armenia and Iran.
Also, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and President Hassan Rouhani reflected on the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and on several other regional matters.