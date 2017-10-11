Catalonia leader signs declaration of independence

President Carles Puigdemont of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Vice President Oriol Junqueras, and Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell have signed the declaration of Catalonia’s independence from Spain, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
At present, deputies of the two parties supporting the independence, and which have absolute majority in parliament, are signing under this document.
Presenting the referendum results in parliament, Puigdemont had said that the results of the October 1 plebiscite give the right to declare the creation of an independent country.