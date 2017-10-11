Armenia Parliament defense and security committee: We expect clear, targeted response from mediators

YEREVAN. – Before high-level meetings, Azerbaijan constantly aggravates the situation.
Koryun Nahapetyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Defense and Security, on Wednesday told the above-said to reporters in Parliament.
“This means that we should always keep our vigilance high, [and] the armed forces should take their tactical predictions into account,” he added. “Azerbaijan wants to show a simple thing: that it doesn’t have a clear willingness to resolve the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] issue pacifically; and military aggression, such actions, are part of its policy.
“We expect a clear, targeted response from the [OSCE Minsk Group] mediators. Let them envision investigative mechanisms, which we have agreed about in both Saint Petersburg [(Russia)] and Vienna [(Austria)]; all these agreements have been recorded. We have said that Azerbaijan isn’t ready to fulfill these commitments.”