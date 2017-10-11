News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
German journalist stands trial in Turkey on terror charges
22:32, 11.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

A German journalist who was arrested in Turkey denied terror-related accusations as a trial against her opened in a Turkish court Wednesday, AP reported.

Mesale Tolu, a German citizen with Turkish roots, stands accused of engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group, the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party.

In her testimony on Wednesday, Tolu rejected the accusations and said she attended the funerals “out of conscience.”

The 33-year-old was on trial at a courthouse in the outskirts of Istanbul together with 18 other defendants. She was the first of 11 German or German-Turkish citizens arrested in Turkey over the past year to go on trial. Berlin considers them to be “political prisoners.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news