Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan is under international pressure

YEREVAN. – Everyone sees very clearly that the international mediators’ statements are becoming increasingly targeted.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
In his words, even though Azerbaijan is not always mentioned in these statements, their addressee is already clear, and therefore this country is under pressure in all instances.
Kocharyan noted that this is a situation when Azerbaijan has put itself out of the “game,” and it is apparent that this cannot go on forever.
The Armenian deputy FM noted that when, as a result of Azerbaijani lobby, pro-Azerbaijani decisions were adopted at the Council of Europe three to four years ago, it was apparent that the bribery process would reach its logical end, which is taking place now.
“And the same applies to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions in connection with the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] negotiation process,” added Shavarsh Kocharyan. “Ultimately, it [Azerbaijan] is dealing with three UN Security Council permanent members [Russia, US, and France], which are mediators in this matter.
“If a military action begins, it’s a slap to the three members of the UN Security Council. Azerbaijan realizes that, [and] that’s why it’s attempting to get rid of that format, [but] which it will not succeed.”