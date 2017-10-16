News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Joint statement: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders agreed to intensify negotiation process
16:57, 16.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents took place in a constructive atmosphere, says a joint statement issued by the Armenian and Azerbaijanis foreign ministers and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“The President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a summit today in Geneva, Switzerland. Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov also attended the meeting, which was organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America). The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the summit.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.

The Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact.

The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As a next step, the Co-Chairs will organize working sessions with the Ministers in the near future.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process
The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev…
Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova
We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way...
 Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
The only settlement for us is that Karabakh be out of Azerbaijan…
 Serzh Sargsyan leaves talks venue for Armenian embassy (PHOTO)
President Sargsyan is expected to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community...
 Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting is over (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president has already left the Swiss permanent representation to UN...
 Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents' tête-à-tête in progress (PHOTO)
Following their talks in Geneva...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news