News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Afghanistan: Taliban kill 71 people in attacks
19:57, 17.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Afghanistan's deputy interior minister says the Taliban have killed 71 people in attacks in Ghazni and Paktia province, ABC News reported.

The official, Murad Ali Murad, told a press conference in Kabul that the attacks on Tuesday were the "biggest terrorist attack this year."

He says in one of the attacks, in southern Paktia province, 41 people — 21 policemen and 20 civilians — were killed when the Taliban targeted a police compound in the provincial capital of Gardez with two suicide car bombs. Scores were also wounded — 48 policemen and 110.

The provincial police chief was among those killed in the Paktia attack.

Murad says that in the attack in Andar district in Ghazni province, 25 policemen were killed and also five civilians. At least 15 people were wounded, including 10 policemen.

Despite the staggering numbers, Murad said Afghan forces are confident in their "readiness to fight terrorists and eliminate them from Afghanistan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey troops enter Syria
The Turkish president announced that the military entered the Idlib Governorate together with the “Free Army”…
 6 injured in Damascus blasts
Two blasts rocked the area near the police headquarters...
 Czech president: I was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
I am very open and frank I call it Islamic terrorism …
 Iran warns US: We will consider American army to be like ISIS
“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group...
 Las Vegas gunman scouted locations in Boston and Chicago
Stephen Paddock's potential targets included the most recent Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, which was held August 3 to August 6 in Grant Park…
 Putin certain that united efforts to defeat ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra will succeed
And emphasis should be put not on what is a matter of dispute, but on what is common interest...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news