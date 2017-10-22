News
Thailand government allocates $90mn for late king’s funeral
20:24, 22.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The military government of Thailand has set 3 billion baht ($90 million) aside for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s lavish funeral to be held on October 25, according to Reuters news agency.

Drums and a band played as officials in black tops and ancient costumes rehearsed on Saturday for the funeral procession of the late king, whose cremation next week is expected to be attended by a quarter of a million mourners.

Some held a mock-up of a golden urn that had held the remains of dead kings in the past. In the present, the king’s body is placed in a coffin, but the urn is still used to represent the monarch’s remains.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
