Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again abused international conference that has nothing to do with Karabakh conflict
16:05, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Baku once again abused an international conference in Palermo, which has nothing to do with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with cheap manipulations.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Tuesday noted the aforesaid on his Twitter account.

In his words, such demeanor by Azerbaijan is “aimed at shifting the attention from Azerbaijan’s worldwide humiliation as a result of Laundromat policy of corruption, aggressive criminal posture.” 

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Conference, which is devoted to refugees and migration flows, is held in Palermo, Italy.

