Russian PM: Eurasian Union states will consistently eliminate national barriers to trade
18:25, 25.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will consistently eliminate national barriers to trade, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting being held in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

A plan for 2018-2020 is being prepared, in order to eliminate the exceptions and limitations  that hinder free movement of goods.

"We must create a single market, so that there will be no distortions and gray schemes," the Russian Prime Minister added.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
