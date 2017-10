YEREVAN. – In the coming years, the defense budget of Armenia is specified at the level of 4 percent of the country’s GDP.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan said the abovementioned at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget.

In his words, defense spending of the country will make up 12 percent of the total budget expenditures for next year, or virtually 182 million drams (about US$380 million).