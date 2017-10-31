Minister in Australia, presents innovations in use of Armenia mineral resources

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan, who is currently in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday met with Tim Pallas, the Treasurer and Minister of State for Resources of the Australian state of Victoria.

They discussed the possible directions of cooperation in the development of Armenia’s law for mineral resources and in the mining industry, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Manukyan presented the innovations that have been implemented in Armenia in the use of mineral resources.

In addition, the interlocutors conferred on the process of Armenia’s membership in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, which is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas, and mineral resources.