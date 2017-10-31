News
Spanish Constitutional Court cancels Catalans' declaration of independence
Spanish Constitutional Court cancels Catalans' declaration of independence
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Spain’s constitutional court has cancelled the Catalan declaration of independence, AP reported.

It came as the Supreme Court said it had agreed to hear rebellion charges against Catalonia’s ousted leadership, including the former regional president Carles Puigdemont.

Others implicated include Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell, a longtime independence activist, and senior lawmakers from the region, a court spokesman said.

A total of six people face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

The Supreme Court has called for Ms Forcadell and others to testify on Thursday and Friday this week.

 
