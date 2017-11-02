News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor
Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

Armenia has good relations with Georgia and there is no obstacle for trade between Armenia and Russia, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Business FM.

“Of course, this may be to some extent a technical barrier, but it can be overcome. Trade and economic turnover shows that the Georgian side is very decently fulfilling its obligations as a neighbor. Of course, the bad quality of roads is a barrier. I mean, the mountain road: downpours, snowfalls. Now we are thinking about  the second road,” he said.

Speaking about the main tasks, President Sargsyan stressed the need to improve the work of the checkpoints and find alternative forms of supplying these products to the Russian market. 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia has new ambassador to Georgia
With a presidential decree, Ruben Sadoyan has been appointed to this post…
 Georgia foreign ministry comments on appointment of Armenia ambassador
All the speculations in connection with the story are unacceptable...
 Georgia: Our brotherly heart aches for Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict
The visiting Armenian parliament speaker met with the Georgian president…
 Armenia Parliament speaker visits Georgia: There are no unresolved problems between us
Ara Babloyan met with his Georgian colleague…
 Armenia Parliament speaker to pay official visit to Georgia
Babloyan will meet separately with the top Georgian officials…
 Armenia President, Georgia FM discuss Karabakh peace process (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan received Janelidze, who is paying a working visit to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news