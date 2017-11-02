Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor

Armenia has good relations with Georgia and there is no obstacle for trade between Armenia and Russia, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Business FM.

“Of course, this may be to some extent a technical barrier, but it can be overcome. Trade and economic turnover shows that the Georgian side is very decently fulfilling its obligations as a neighbor. Of course, the bad quality of roads is a barrier. I mean, the mountain road: downpours, snowfalls. Now we are thinking about the second road,” he said.

Speaking about the main tasks, President Sargsyan stressed the need to improve the work of the checkpoints and find alternative forms of supplying these products to the Russian market.