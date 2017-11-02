Armenia president: Of course, we want to pay less for hydrocarbon resources

Every country, and Armenia among them, of course, is willing to buy hydrocarbon resources at a cheaper price, than the neighbors, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Business FM.

Asked whether it is good that Russian state companies have “occupied” critical areas of Armenia’s economy, President said it is reliable and secure.

“It would be good if these enterprises worked at minimum profit, that is, their products would be cheaper for us than for the neighbors. But, on the other hand, business remains a business. No one forcibly took these businesses from us, you see. We ourselves sold these enterprises, we privatized them ourselves,” he said.