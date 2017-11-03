Eurasian Union Stock Exchange Head Office is moved to Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The main reason for relocating the Eurasian Union Stock Exchange (EUSE) Head Office from Istanbul to Yerevan was that the Istanbul stock exchange had some ideological disagreements with us.

EUSE General Secretary Konstantin Saroyan on Friday told the above-said to reporters, within the framework of this organization’s congress being held in the capital city of Armenia.

In his words, Istanbul did not wish to continue cooperation with the EUSE.

“For that reason, it was decided to move the EUSE Head Office to Yerevan,” explained Saroyan.