News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
31 cases of sexual abuse by UN workers reported in past 3 months
31 cases of sexual abuse by UN workers reported in past 3 months
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The U.N. received 31 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against its staff in the three months from July to September this year, DW reported quoting Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesman.

The accusations were leveled against U.N. staff from across the system. Twelve of the allegations were against peacekeeping operations and 19 were against workers from agencies, funds and programs - including U.N. children's fund UNICEF and refugee agency UNHCR.

Guterres pledged to stamp out sexual exploitation under the U.N. flag after an investigation revealed widespread allegations of rape and abuse of minors by peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) last year.

Twelve of the incidents reported in the three-month period were alleged to have taken place in 2017, two in 2016, six in 2015 and 11 before 2015 or the date is unknown.

Ten are categorized as sexual abuse, 19 as sexual exploitation and two are unclassified as the age of the accusers are unknown.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: ISIS committed ‘international crimes’ during Mosul battle
UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba
The Cuban regime is sending the warped message to the world that the sad state of its economy, the oppression of its people, and the export of its destructive ideology is not its fault...
 President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)
On the occasion of the 25th anniversaries of the country’s membership in this organization and the latter’s activities in the country…
 UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse
Nine out of ten sexually abused girls became victims…
 Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval
The UNDP official spoke at Friday’s press conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of UN representation in the country…
 UN chief to meet Trump
I have no doubt UN reform will be discussed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news