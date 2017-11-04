News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Karabakh president visits Hadrut region
Karabakh president visits Hadrut region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the Hadrout region and convened there a working consultation with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads.

Issues related to socioeconomic condition of the region and implementation of a number of projects were on the agenda, Karabakh president’s press office said in a statement.

The Head of the State highlighted the maintenance of high level of work coordination and gave relevant instructions for proper implementation of the afore-mentioned projects.  

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs
The President held a respective working consultation with the heads of regional administrations…
 Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget
Sahakyan chaired a consultation with the heads of the National Assembly standing committees…
 Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations
Bako Sahakyan received Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia…
 Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable
In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination that transferred the conflict to a plane of military actions…
 Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition
Also, the minister briefed the guests on the main functions of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building
Bako Sahakyan received Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and capital city Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news