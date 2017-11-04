Karabakh president visits Hadrut region

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the Hadrout region and convened there a working consultation with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads.

Issues related to socioeconomic condition of the region and implementation of a number of projects were on the agenda, Karabakh president’s press office said in a statement.

The Head of the State highlighted the maintenance of high level of work coordination and gave relevant instructions for proper implementation of the afore-mentioned projects.